A tree outside a Pembrokeshire care home is being decorated with hearts and bows to highlight messages reflecting love, life, and loss.
Residents of Pen-Coed in Wooden have been busy crafting red and yellow hearts and yellow bows.
The red hearts signify love; the yellow hearts are giving thanks for life and friendship and the bows represent loss.
Children from Saundersfoot CP School are also taking part in the project by colouring, painting and crafting their own hearts and bows.
Pen-Coed manager Janet Williams said that the home’s residents and the pupils are writing their own messages to accompany the hearts and bows, but the community is being encouraged to get involved as well.
She explained: “We are asking everyone - friends, colleagues, families - to write a message to someone they love, someone they are friends with or someone they have lost.”
The hearts, bows and messages are being laminated to hang in the tree outside the home.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.