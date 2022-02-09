At the age of seven, Holly Gouldingay was the youngest person in the UK to be diagnosed with FSH Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative diseasec that would leave her wheelchair-bound.

Now 29, Holly leads a busy life and the fact that she lives with the condition has never defined her.

She and her mum, Maria – who also has a diagnosis of the same muscle-wasting condition – are now joining a civic leader’s campaign to raise money and awareness for MD in the hope that one day a cure will be found.

Karen Tweedale, the mayor of Daventry in Northamptonshire, is a long-time friend of Holly and her family and a regular visitor to Pembrokeshire.

At Holly’s inspiration, she has already raised more than £5,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK – mainly from a sponsored sky-dive - and will be boosting the total further with an aircraft wing-walk in May.

Karen said: "Holly has refused to let her diagnosis dictate her life and lives as normal a life as possible working with children in her local community. She is such a kind-hearted spirit, always thinking of others before herself."

Holly, who lives in Templeton, said: “I’ve always just got on with my condition and never really brought it to the forefront.

“At the time of diagnosis, I was a fully able-bodied child, the type of child that had no fear.

"I’d often be climbing the highest tree I could find, looking for the tallest rocks to climb at the beach, speeding down my street on roller blades or generally looking for adventure.

“Unfortunately I became wheelchair bound by the time I was 12. It is a tough condition to live with as I find myself continuously deteriorating.”

Holly went to school at Ysgol Dyffryn Taf before following a childcare course at Pembrokeshire College.

A work experience placement at her former primary school in Templeton led to a job as an LSA. She then worked, until recently, at Bloomfield After-School Club in Narberth and is currently seeking new employment.

Mum Maria was also diagnosed at the same time as Holly, but her condition has not progressed so far as her daughter’s.

“We’re very much a team and she is so supportive, really amazing,” said Holly.

She added her thanks to Karen who has been a close family friend for many years.

“I’ll never be able to thank Karen enough for her efforts and I’m always wishing I can do more," she continued.

“However, one thing I can do is help her with getting the word around and help raise funds.

“Currently there is no cure.

“However, with the amazing work and dedication of MDUK there is always hope for a breakthrough in treatments.

“When I was diagnosed, the professionals didn’t know an awful lot about this disease. All they knew was it’s a genetic condition which causes the muscles to waste away, but had no answers as to why and how to stop this happening.

“Twenty years later, they now know why this happens and potentially what they need to do to stop it.

“Unfortunately actually doing this takes time, research, testing and a whole lotta dough!

“I hope and believe one day there will be a cure, or at the very least something to slow the progression.

“This is why this charity’s work is so important and I’m so grateful to Karen and everyone involved in fundraising.”