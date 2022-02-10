THE founder of a Pembrokeshire disability boxing club has received a very special award from the Scouts.

Chris McEwen, who founded Pembroke and Pembroke Dock Boxing Amateur Club, has been recognised by the Scouts organisation as an outstanding community partner.

Chris said Thursdays don’t get any better as he was presented with an award at the club last week.

Chris said: “Thursday truly is the best day of the week for me and it was made even more special to receive an award from the Scouts - the first time this award has been presented for the work we do in our community.

“I am truly humbled and grateful and from everybody involved with us I would like to say a massive thank you.”

The Scouts said the award recognises a member of the community from outside of scouting who has demonstrated outstanding support for the entire community during the pandemic.

A representative said: “Chris has been supporting Scouting by providing a self-contained exclusive space in a sports club for use by the Explorer group.

“He also includes the Scouts in a community event and projects while running an inclusive sports facility in the community.

“He promotes respect from the individuals who use the sports club, he promotes co-operation and he shows a caring attitude as he organises club events, projects and volunteering opportunities.

“Chris champions diversity by offering a range of classes and sessions at the boxing club for everybody.

“Having a disability himself his passion to help everybody is evident in all that he does.

“Chris never gives up and his ‘give it a go’ attitude is inspirational.”