As the nights become lighter, the plants become greener, and nature starts to bloom in all shapes and sizes: there’s no better way to explore the new life of a new year than across the nature havens of West Wales.

From expertly kept historic gardens, showcasing thousands of vibrant flower varieties to the vast and untamed wild landscapes of the Welsh and Irish woodlands, valleys and mountains, the Celtic Routes truly come alive in the springtime.

Here are the top three places to visit that Welsh Celtic Routes recommends in the counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire this February.

Where to go and what to see:

Aberglasney Gardens, Carmarthenshire

One of Wales finest gardens, Aberglasney is home to a fully restored Elizabethan cloister garden, the only surviving example of its kind in the UK. Showcasing more than 20 different garden styles, from traditional woodland to exotics, Aberglasney’s grade II listed mansion and gardens is an impressive feat.

Alongside the cloister garden, Aberglasney has over 10 different gardens boasting a colourful array of flowers and foliage for every season. During the spring, take yourself through Bishop Rudd’s Walk and explore the spring blooms of the lightly wooded area. The North Lawn and Yew Tunnel also celebrates a quintessentially Welsh springtime, with spaces packed with of vibrant yellow daffodils.

Spring Gardens at Llanerchaeron, Ceredigion

Llanerchaeron is an 18th century Welsh estate with a villa designed by renowned architect John Nash and a self-sufficient estate with its own dairy, brewery, salting house and farm, which comes alive in the springtime thanks to its colourfully planted gardens. Alongside the seasonal joys of lambs and piglets, the orchard is a colourful depiction of springtime, showcasing over 50 varieties of apple trees laden with fragrant and delicate apple blossom.

Surrounding the apple trees, beautifully designed herbaceous borders and an extensive herb garden you’ll find masses of daffodils, a truly Welsh indicator of the changing seasons.

Minwear Woods, Pembrokeshire

One of the must-see sites of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is Minwear Woods, just outside Narberth. Its close proximity to the Cleddau Estury makes the woods the perfect habitat for wildlife, and an ideal place to enjoy the bountiful signs of spring that Pembrokeshire has to offer.

From waterside birds like herons and kingfishers, to a woodland that sustains a wide range of flora and fauna, Minwear Woods are a haven for the wild and Welsh springtime. Be sure to keep an eye out for the bright yellow lesser celandine and patches of bright bluebells that line the woodland paths from early spring.

For more information about Celtic Routes and the different locations across West Wales, visit https://celticroutes.info/