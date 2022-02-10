A 32-year-old Saundersfoot man has admitted charges of assaulting two men and a woman in the village.
Lawrence Goldsworthy of Incline Way appeared before magistrates in Haverfordwest on Monday, February 7.
He had originally denied the charges, but changed his plea to guilty at a previous hearing.
The offences - two of assault by beating and one of common assault - were committed in Milford Street, Saundersfoot last August.
Goldsworthy was granted conditional bail while pre-sentence reports are prepared.
He is due to appear before the court for sentence on February 28.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.