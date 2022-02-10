A SOCIAL care leader is calling for an assurance that everybody working in the sector in Pembrokeshire will receive a £1,000 bonus payment – even staff like cooks, care support workers and cleaners.

Mario Kreft, chair of Care Forum Wales, said the extra cash for front line social care workers announced by the Welsh Government was welcome in the midst of a ‘dire’ staff shortage.

But he expressed concerned that some ancillary staff in the county might miss out.

Mr Kreft says that would be "totally unfair" when they too had played a vital role in keeping vulnerable people safe during the pandemic.

According to deputy health minister Julie Morgan the initiative is costing £96 million and the bonus will be aimed at some 53,000 people working in the sector.

It comes on top of the £43.2 million announced last December that’s designed to ensure social care workers receive the Real Living Wage from April onwards.

Yet Care Forum Wales is concerned that all of this money might not reach the frontline because it is being channelled via local authorities and health boards.

“We certainly welcome the £1,000 as a first step recruiting and retaining social care workers at a time when we are facing the worst staffing crisis anybody in the sector can remember,” said Mr Kreft.

“There is a much bigger issue about how we value social care workers and how we commission social care to ensure that our wonderful workforce receive the rewards that they deserve.

“We have been having weekly meetings with the deputy minister and we are grateful to her for her inclusive approach in involving Care Forum Wales in her deliberations.

“In relation to the £1,000, there is a question mark about those people who have slogged their guts out during the Covid nightmare, through all of the challenges, who may not be eligible.

“I am thinking of people who may have been dealing with infection control, catering and cleaning staff because they have all played an absolutely key role in keeping people safe.

“We really need to have clarity that these people are not going to be overlooked because there has been an astonishing commitment by the social care sector and social care workers in different settings come in all shapes and sizes.

“I hope there’s going to discretion in that guidance for employers to be able to ensure those who have kept people safe and gone above and beyond during the pandemic are rewarded for those efforts.