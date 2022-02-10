Eighteen-year-old Scarlets scrum-half Archie Hughes, from Tenby, has been named in the Wales U20s side to take on Scotland at Parc Eirias on Friday night (8pm KO).

Hughes wasn’t named in the original Six Nations squad, but has been drafted in as one of eight changes to the team heavily beaten by Ireland in Cork in round one.

He produced a superb two-try display on his senior Scarlets debut against Nottingham at the start of the season, and has been impressing in training with the senior side.

A former pupil of Ysgol Greenhill, Hughes was a student at Llandovery College since the age of 14, and played his junior club rugby with Tenby RFC.

He has been in the Scarlets development pathway since his Dewar Shield U15 selection for Mynydd Mawr and Dinefwr Schools and went on to play representative regional rugby for Scarlets U16s and U18s.

Scarlets Academy skills coach Paul Fisher said: “Archie has been in a competitive pool of scrum-halves, however his ability to deliver consistently good performances at college and Regional Age Grade level has earned him the opportunity to gain an Academy contract.

“He is a very elusive player whose speed of thought always keeps him ahead of the game. He has solid technical skills and has shown that there is potential for further development.

“In his short time with us Archie has already been invited in to train with the senior squad while the senior players were on international duty and the senior coaches are very happy with his progress and development.”

Hughes is joined in the Wales run-on team by Scarlets Academy colleague Eddie James, who is named at outside centre.

Head coach Byron Hayward has also made a positional switch with captain Alex Mann moving from flanker to No 8.

In the backs, there is a new halfback partnership with Jac Lloyd coming in for Dan Edwards at fly half while Archie Hughes replaces Scarlets regional teammate Harri Williams at scrum-half.

Joe Hawkins, who impressed when coming on against Ireland, gets the nod at inside centre with Bryn Bradley dropping out of the match day squad.

In the pack, props Rhys Barratt and Adam Williams replace Joe Cowell and Nathan Evans respectively in the front row while there will be a new second row partnership with Benji Williams and Ryan Woodman replacing Joe Peard and Lewis Jones with the latter starting from the bench.

With Mann’s switch to No 8, Bath Rugby’s Tom Cowan comes in at blindside flanker.

Wales will be looking to bounce back after leaving Cork shell shocked last Friday having suffered a heavy 53-5 defeat to Ireland.

“We have got to put last week’s game behind us and look forward to this weekend and get back on track with a good win on Friday night,” said Hayward.

“Scotland are a big side and were very physical against England and that is something we weren’t against Ireland. First and foremost, on Friday night we need to wear the jersey and put the pride back into the jersey.”

Hayward is expecting his side to be more clinical with ball in hand against Scotland but is fully aware discipline will have to improve drastically if they are to record a victory.

He said: “We created opportunities against Ireland, we had eight line-breaks in the game and we should have scored.

"In the second half we had an opportunity to score under the posts if we had moved the ball to Cameron Winnett – so that’s a possible 28 points we left on the field.

“It’s impossible to win a game of rugby when you give 18 penalties away. Like I said last week, I believe if we get quality possession, we can score some good tries.”

Wales return to the venue for the first time in two years and Hayward is keen to see North Wales rugby fans spur his young side on.

“A great crowd of 8,000 people certainly spurred on the Irish boys, and it’s done that for us in the past," he said.

"They are a good passionate crowd up in North Wales and all the boys are relishing singing the anthem, getting out on the field, and performing and leaving everything on the pitch.”

Wales U20 v Scotland U20, Parc Eirias, Fri 11 Feb, KO 8pm (Live S4C)

15 Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby)

14 Harri Houston (Ospreys)

13 Eddie James (Scarlets)

12 Joe Hawkins (Ospreys)

11 Oli Andrew (Dragons)

10 Jac Lloyd (Bristol Bears)

9 Archie Hughes (Scarlets);

1 Rhys Barratt (Cardiff Rugby)

2 Efan Daniel (Cardiff Rugby)

3 Adam Williams Dragons)

4 Benji Williams (Ospreys)

5 Ryan Woodman (Dragons)

6 Tom Cowan (Bath Rugby)

7 Ethan Fackrell (Cardiff Rugby)

8 Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – Capt)

Replacements

16 Morgan Veness (Ealing Trailfinders)

17 Joe Cowell (Cardiff Met)

18 Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys)

19 Lewis Jones (Ospreys)

20 Morgan Morse (Ospreys)

21 Morgan Lloyd (Dragons)

22 Dan Edwards (Ospreys)

23 Joe Westwood (Dragons)