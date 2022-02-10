A CHARITY comedy night is being held in aid of Marie Curie Wales in St Dogmaels on Saturday, February 19.
Comedy Night 2 at St Dogmaels Memorial Hall follows a successful first event in 2018.
Organiser Simon Wigley said: “I am raising money for Marie Curie Wales as they were so helpful to our family by providing care for my mother and father.”
Tickets - limited to 150 due to reduced capacity (and only available to over 18s) - are available from Premier Store St Dogmaels and the village post office.
“My goal is for each audience member on the night to ‘donate’ - through entry, food and drink - at least £20 which will go directly towards paying for one priceless hour of care from a Marie Curie nurse,” said Simon.
“I shouldn’t really say this as a pharmacist - but laughter really is the best medicine!”
