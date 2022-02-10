PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is releasing a monthly video updating the public on housing construction programmes in the county.
In the first video, released in January, sites mentioned include: Johnston’s Cranham Park; Tiers Cross’ Tudor Place; Bryn Hir in Tenby; Charles Street in Milford Haven; Haverfordia House, Haverfordwest; and Windsor Gardens sheltered accommodation scheme in Neyland.
Cllr Michelle Bateman, PCC Cabinet member for housing, said this is an exciting phase in the county’s development.
Cllr Bateman said: “This is the first in what will be regular monthly video updates on many exciting social housing building developments that we are currently in the process of delivering.
“We are in a very exciting phase as a local authority with many new building developments in the consultation, planning or construction phase around the county.”
Cranham Park, Johnston
Thirty-three affordable homes to be constructed on the site of a former primary school.
- Nearing completion when the building contractors went into administration.
- Work now awarded to W.B Griffiths and Sons Ltd.
- Work due to start, January 31 for 44 weeks.
- Community consultation set for Spring.
Tudor Place, Tiers Cross
Eleven new council houses to be constructed.
- Re-tendered in February this year after original contractor went into administration.
- Site works commencing in April this year.
- Current completion date, Spring 2023.
Bryn Hir, Tenby
One-hundred-and-forty-four homes to be built.
- Design team meeting was held on January 14.
- Lead consultants appointed: Mace. Architect: Dowell Dobson.
Charles St, Milford Haven
Twelve one-bedroom flats planned and three two-bedroom flats available for rent for elderly people.
- Scheme retendered in February this year.
- Commencement date summer 2022.
- Twelve months work with completion aimed for summer 2023.
Haverfordia House, Haverfordwest
Twenty-five permanent flats to be built for people over 55 and 12 re-enablement flats.
- Planning application submitted January 14.
- Contractor to be on site, July 2022.
- Planned finish, October 2023.
Windsor Gardens, Neyland
Sheltered accommodation scheme.
- Multi-disciplinary design team to be appointed in due course.
- Discussions over a GP surgery and on-site pharmacy as part of the development.
Maes Ingli, Newport
- Design team to be appointed.
- On going stake holder engagement with residents and the community.
- Design work for new parking provision will be presented.
