Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating, Clarence House has said on Twitter.
The Prince of Wales shared a message on social media following the positive result and expressed his “disappointment” at having to reschedule planned events.
A message on the prince’s official Twitter page read: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.
“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”
HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.
How long will Prince Charles be in isolation?
Current rules in England mean the Prince will be forced to self-isolate for up to seven days.
Rules state that you can stop self-isolating after seven days providing you take a rapid lateral flow test on day six and seven of your self-isolation period and:
- both of these tests are negative
- the tests were take at least 24 hours apart
- you do not have a high temperature
If you do a rapid lateral flow test on day six and the result is positive, he will wait 24 hours before you take the next test.
