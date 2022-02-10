It is all change at Fishguard’s famous New Year’s Eve Street party as a change of host has been announced for this year’s event.

For the past few years award-winning vocalist Lisa Allen has provided crowd-pleasing entertainment and compered the event, which is widely acknowledged as one of the best in the UK.

Lisa was also booked for the party to sing us into 2022, along with headliner This Is Queen and popular local band Honey Fungus. Unfortunately, the event was cancelled just days before it was due to take place due to a rise in Covid Omicron cases.

The party is due to return to welcome in 2023, along with a new host, local artist and performer Chase Valentin.

“We would like to send our heartfelt thanks to Lisa Allen, who has done a fabulous job for us, and you, over the last few years,” said street party committee chairman Julie Mosdell.

“We hope she will take us up on our offer of joining us in the crowd this year for a much-deserved non-working party celebration. Thanks Lisa, we appreciate all you have done.”

Julie said that after two years of not being able to hold the street party, the committee thought that it was a good time to make some changes and had just the person in mind to take over the compere role.

“We are delighted to announce that the local talent that is Chase Valentin will be hosting the 2022 party, and hopefully, many more,” said Julie. “Let’s look forward to Dec 31, 2022.”