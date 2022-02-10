There have been 308 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.

PHW figures for today (Thursday, February 10), state there were 149 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 83 in Pembrokeshire and 76 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 77,252 – 43,108 in Carmarthenshire, 23,131 in Pembrokeshire and 11,013 in Ceredigion.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on February 6 there were 25,497 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 2,651 were positive.

There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 688 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 1,761 new cases of coronavirus and five new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 796,922 cases and 6,894 deaths.

There have been 12,281 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,515,083 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,374,132 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,856,566 people and 54,257 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.