With price hikes across the board and a cost-of-living crisis looming, wouldn’t it be good to learn how to make your clothes last longer? A new Pembrokeshire initiative has been set up to do just that.

Transition Bro Gwaun has been running a garment repair café at the Ocean Lab in Goodwick since June last year. The café has been well used and is now extending its services.

Sessions have been held on the first and third Friday of each month when people can bring a single item and watch how it can be repaired.

However, some customers have been wanting to have a go at doing it for themselves, so Jo Moss, the project organiser, has begun sharing her skills and knowledge, teaching people not only how to repair clothing and textiles, but how to remake new items from old ones.

She will now be at Ocean Lab every Friday from 10am until 2pm offering this free tuition in repairing clothing, getting to grips with your sewing machine and giving old garments a new lease of life.

“It’s so important we make our clothes last longer,” said Jo. “In the UK alone we dump £140 million worth of still wearable clothing (350,000 tonnes) into landfill every year.

“Not only is this a terrible waste, it is polluting our environment as well; textiles contribute to 80 precent of all landfill and the throw-away fashion industry accounts for 10 percent of all carbon emissions.”

So if you’d like to learn how to use a sewing machine, put in a new zip, or turn a pair of old jeans into a funky bag, contact Jo on 07525535611 to book a free lesson.

Jo is also offering a service for people who have multiple items that need repairing or altering but do not have the time to stop and learn. However, there will be a charge for this.

To book a session at the Garment Repair Café phone 01348 875106 or for tuition contact Jo on 07525535611.