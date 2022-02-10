Police are appealing for information after a theft that caused traffic confusion in north Pembrokeshire.

On Tuesday, February 8, six car batteries and three padlocks were stolen from a set of temporary traffic lights on the A478 near Pentre Galar, Crymych.

The theft is believed to have taken place in the evening. Police are asking anyone who could help officers with their investigation get in touch, quoting reference: DP-20220209-063.

Anyone with any information should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.