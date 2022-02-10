The first trial overnight openings of a Pembrokeshire palliative care centre have been deemed a success, with participants saying they did not want to go home at the end of the week.

Shalom House Palliative Care Centre in St Davids opened its doors at the end of January for the first of three trial runs of overnight respite care.

This additional service has been funded by Hywel Dda University Health Board to assist in relieving winter pressures on the health service.

Patients arrived on Monday lunchtime and stayed until Friday lunchtime, after enhanced covid testing to provide a clinically safe respite space for all.

Over the week they were kept entertained with a variety of activities such as foot and hand care, games, crafts, films and trips out to the local area. In addition, it gave people time to talk to others that may have the same concerns and anxieties as them.

“We were able to successfully provide a much-needed period of respite for both individuals and their carers," said registered care manager, Donna Humphrey.

"A place to step away from isolation at home, gain support from peers and the opportunity to medical advice from caring and knowledgeable staff. All while being surrounded by the beautiful St Davids scenery and community.”

“I was greeted on Friday morning with no-one wanting to go home.”

Donna said the first week was a great success and thanked Hywel Dda University Health Board for its support in getting the respite care trial run underway.

The overnight respite provides an extended break, reducing the need for unplanned hospital admissions and avoiding crisis resulting from isolation or carer fatigue. The day centre is still open to provide shorter breaks.

Shalom House is the only hospice in Pembrokeshire and wants to be able to offer this respite time throughout the year, continuing after the last two funded respite periods.

“Every team member has worked extremely hard, with the support of the trustees, to prepare for people staying overnight at Shalom House,” said Donna.

Shalom House is running two more Monday to Friday overnight respite care weeks from February 28 to March 4 and from March 28 to April 1.

The charity said it will only be possible to extend the service beyond this if the people of Pembrokeshire support it by referring those who they feel may benefit from Shalom House’s support.

“Shalom House needs to establish clearly to those who may fund this service that there is a need for the hospice,” said Donna.

In between the respite stays Shalom House continues to welcome people into the day centre. It will also be running wellbeing days once a month throughout the year, starting with a complementary therapy day on February 18.

For referrals for the respite stay, the day centre or wellbeing days contact Donna on 01437 721 344 or donnahumphrey@shalomstdavids.org.