THE First Minister of Mark Drakeford has tested positive for coronavirus on the eve of Wales' three-week covid review.
The Welsh Government said Mr Drakeford is self-isolating and working remotely.
A statement issued on Thursday said: “The First Minister of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus after taking a PCR test.
“He is self-isolating and working remotely”.
He was due to announce the latest review of coronavirus rules in Wales on Friday - with expectations that measures will be further eased.
That conference will now be led by Economy Minister Vaughan Gething.
It will begin at midday.
Welsh Conservative leader in the Senedd Andrew RT Davies wished Mr Drakeford "well and a swift recovery".
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.