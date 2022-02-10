The Perfume Shop has announced its Valentine's Day deals for 2022 and there is a huge selection of perfumes to choose from.
Valentine's Day lands on Monday, February 14 this year and it is time to pick the perfect fragrance for that special someone.
The Perfume Shop is celebrating 30 years this year and has some great deals to choose from.
There are huge savings on lots of big brand fragrances for him and her, including Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and Paco Rabanne.
It also has 20 percent off selected fragrances from 6pm - 10pm on February 8.
Here is a selection of Valentine's Day Deals at The Perfume Shop
For Him
- Paco Rabanne Invictus Victory EDP - from £56 for 50ml
- Burberry Hero EDT - from £55 for 30ml
- Armani Code EDP - from £72 for 60ml
- Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Le Parfum - from £60.50 for 50ml
- Maison Margiela By The Fireplace EDT - from £49 for 30ml
- Montblanc Legend EDP - from £49 for 50ml
- Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb EDP - from £65 for 50ml
Buy now from The Perfume Shop here.
For Her
- Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia EDP - from £55 for 30ml
- Gucci Guilty Absolute EDP - from £54 for 30ml
- Dior Miss Dior EDP - from £39 for 30ml
- Carolina Herrera Very Good EDP - from £55 for 30 ml
- Armani Diamonds Rose EDT - from £42.50 for 50ml
- Valentino Coce Viva Intensa EDP - from £60 for 30ml
- Jean Paul Gaultier La Belle EDP - from £51 for 30ml
- Mugler Angel Nova EDT - from £62 for 50ml
Buy now from The Perfume Shop here.
For your Galentine
- Michael Kors Super Gorgeous EDP - from £49 for 30ml
- Mugler Alien Goddess EDP refillable spar - from £57 for 30ml
- Jimmy Choo I Want Choo EDP - from £45 for 40ml
- Marc Jacobs Perfect Intense EDP - from £60 for 30ml
Buy now from The Perfume Shop here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.