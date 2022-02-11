CARMARTHEN should be considered as the site of a new ‘super hospital’ proposed to be built in west Wales, that’s according to Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price MS.

Member of the Senedd for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, Mr Price said it was 'essential' Carmarthen be included in any plans.

Mr Price said: “At this stage, it is absolutely essential that Carmarthen is at least included as a potential location for any new proposed hospital and is evaluated objectively alongside the other suggested sites."

The debate comes as Hywel Dda pencilled in a start date for building a new hospital in west Wales, with a location near Whitland often mooted.

These ‘illustrative’ dates included a preferred site for the new hospital to be confirmed by July this year, planning applications to be submitted to the council in December next year, building to start in August 2026, and the hospital to open in October 2029.

Many of the county’s people are mobilising to let the powers-that-be know their concerns about proposed changes to downgrade Withybush Hospital to a community hospital – leading to the resultant loss of an A&E department in Pembrokeshire.

The Save Withybush Facebook group has had a influx of new members since the plans were revealed, and mass action is being organised.

One member commented: “How can an entire county be left without A&E (emergency care) provision and a general hospital? Surely that is unthinkable for an entire population to be so wrongly and dangerously treated?”

Mr Price continued, describing Carmarthen as a 'main service centre' for west Wales.

“Excluding the region’s main service centre would be perverse and undermine public confidence in the fairness and transparency of the process.”

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price MS

Plaid Cymru county councillors in the Carmarthen area agreed with Mr Price’s view that the town was a regional hub for west Wales, but also highlighted the extensive upgrades planned for Glangwili Hospital.

Plaid Cymru county councillors said: “Carmarthen is the regional centre for west Wales and offers many existing and potential future advantages in terms of transport, housing, education, training and leisure facilities.

“It also has an existing general hospital, which has seen substantial recent investment, and where many millions of pounds more will be spent under the planned renovation of older parts of the hospital.

“It follows that Carmarthen – especially the existing or expanded Glangwili site – should at least be shortlisted for a comprehensive and comparative detailed options appraisal. The population of the town and its large hinterland would expect nothing less.”