A woman from Milford Haven has been fined for failing to comply with requirements of a community order.
Marion Picton, of Hawthorn Path, Mount Estate, admitted failing to attend appointments on September 15 and November 4. She also failed to attend court on December 6.
Forty-two-year-old Picton admitted the breach on February 7. Although not present, Haverfordwest Magistrates Court fined her £60 to be paid within 21 days.
The original order, made at the town’s court on July 29, was adjusted to include five days rehabilitation activity.
