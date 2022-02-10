A MAN from Pembroke Dock was fined for driving without insurance.
In October last year, Marcus Alan Crayford, of the town’s Elizabeth Court, drove his Peugeot 307 along the A477 at Milton without insurance.
The vehicle also had no valid test certificate.
Twenty-six-year-old Crayford was proved guilty in absence under single justice procedure on February 3 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.
He was fined £660 and had 6 points added to his licence.
Crayford was also made to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £66.
The outstanding debt is set to be paid by March 3.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.