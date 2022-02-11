A MAN from Cawdor Military Barracks in Brawdy outside of Haverfordwest has been fined for speeding.
In August last year, 23-year-old Callum James Watson was lasered on the Newtown bypass doing 68mph in a 60mph section of the road.
Watson was found guilty in absence under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 2.
He was fined £66 and had three points added to his licence.
Watson will pay a surcharge of £34.
The outstanding debts are to be paid by March 2.
