Pembrokeshire's newest social space - Hwb in Narberth - is to be the venue for an exciting evening of live music, storytelling, spoken word performances and live art in the coming week.

Session for Expression is being staged by National Theatre Wales Team and will be 'a proper Pembrokeshire get-together', said Naomi Chiffi of National Theatre Wales Team, which is hosting the event this Thursday, February 19.

Tassty street food from local traders will be available throughout the night, which will be hosted by Molara Awen, with Simon Rhys Phillips on the decks, live music from the Llewellin Duo, storytelling from Phil Okwedy, and poetry from spoken word artists Ali Goolyad and Children’s Laureate of Wales, Connor Allen.

There will also be the chance to experience artwork created live by Kyle Legall, Cara Gaskell and Anwen Walters.

NTW Team has been working with the people of Pembrokeshire since 2018. In 2021, this culminated in the creation of Go Tell the Bees, a film created with, by and for over 400 local residents and inspired by the 25th anniversary of the Sea Empress disaster.

Session for Expression is a chance for people to share their thoughts about NTW Team’s work in Pembrokeshire so far.

With the help of presenter and writer Abigail Beck, NTW Team will also be opening the floor for creative ideas about what people would like to see next from the company.

Naomi Chiffi, NTW’s collaboration manager, said: “Creativity and connection have been at the heart of Team’s work in Pembrokeshire. "What better way to celebrate all that's gone on over the last four years, and look forward together to what comes next, than a proper Pembrokeshire get-together.”

Session for Expression is at Hwb in Narberth on Thursday February 17 from 7pm.

Tickets are free but need to be booked in advance at: www.nationaltheatrewales.org