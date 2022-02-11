The Welsh Government moves one step closer to introducing a tourism tax which, which according to Welsh Minister Rebecca Evans, will enable destinations in Wales to be enjoyed for generations to come'.

“Visitor levies are a common feature in tourist destinations as they're an opportunity for visitors to make an investment in local infrastructure and services," she said.

"Without such a levy, local communities face an undue burden to fund local services and provisions on which tourists rely."

Areas which benefit from tourism taxes include keeping the beaches and pavements clean, maintaining local parks, toilets and footpaths.

"All these make up the critical infrastructure that supports tourism should be supported by all those that rely on it," continued Rebecca Evans.

Tourism provides a substantial economic contribution to Wales with tourism-related expenditure reaching more than £5bn annually in 2019.

A tourism tax would raise revenue for local authorities enabling them to manage services and infrastructure which makes tourism a success.

The Welsh Government’s Programme for Government, and the Cooperation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru, both contain commitments to introduce levies.

Formal consultation on draft legislative proposals for a visitor levy will be launched in the autumn, providing a platform for a range of views to be considered.