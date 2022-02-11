Boris Johnson has issued a statement after Dame Cressida Dick left her role as the Metropolitan Police Commissioner.

The Prime Minister said: "Dame Cressida has served her country with great dedication and distinction over many decades.

"I thank her for her role protecting the public and making our streets safer."

Liberal Democrat MP Ed Davey has said "Boris Johnson must have no role in choosing Cressida Dick’s successor" as he is currently being investigated by the force.

The resignation comes after Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Last week, I made clear to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner the scale of the change I believe is urgently required to rebuild the trust and confidence of Londoners in the Met and to root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny that still exists.

“I am not satisfied with the Commissioner’s response.

“On being informed of this, Dame Cressida Dick has said she will be standing aside. It’s clear that the only way to start to deliver the scale of the change required is to have new leadership right at the top of the Metropolitan Police."

Cressida Dick has served as the Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis since 2017 after being selected by the Home Office to succeed Bernard Hogan-Howe.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (PA)

Her statement said: “It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue. He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.

“At his request, I have agreed to stay on for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met and its leadership while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner.

“Thank you to everyone in the Met and those who work with us for the extraordinary efforts you make each and every day. The public depend on you, for your professionalism, courage, compassion and integrity. You make a huge difference to people’s lives every day. I salute you.”