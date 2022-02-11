A car and bus crashed in Pembrokeshire this morning.
Police have confirmed the crash, which took place after 8am near Roch.
Traffic was affected between Newgale and Keeston with the A487 closed both ways from Victoria Inn Brewhouse, Roch, to Nolton Haven turn-off, Newgale.
Police said no one was injured.
A statement said: "Dyfed-Powys Police attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A487, near Roch, at approximately 8.20am, on Friday, February 11.
"The collision involved a car and a bus. Nobody was injured and the drivers exchanged details.
"Officers attended to temporarily close the road, allowing for the passengers to be safely checked by the ambulance service, before a replacement bus allowed them to continue on their journey.
"The bus involved in the collision was moved to a safe location and the road was reopened at approximately 10.00am."
