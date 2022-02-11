An extremely unusual event took place late last night in Pembrokeshire, as dead birds appeared to fall from the sky near Waterston.
Several drivers in the area noticed dozens of birds falling from the sky between Waterston and Hazelbeach. Michaela Pritchard who took photos at the scene described it as resembling a "massacre".
Pembrokeshire County Council was called, and staff attended, removing the birds from the road, while more birds continued to fall from the sky.
There is no explanation for what might have caused the event.
Some initial speculation has been a leak at the nearby Dragon LNG plant, despite security staff there saying otherwise, while another theory was that the birds were electrocuted.
Pembrokeshire County Council has been contacted for a comment.
