The Celtic Collection has announced that two hospitality managers will be returning to their native Pembrokeshire, as they take on lead roles in the upcoming Tŷ Hotel on Milford Waterfront.

Hotel manager Adrian Andrews and executive head chef Simon Crockford will be returning to their home county after successful careers away from west Wales.

The marina-based 100-bedroom hotel will be one of Pembrokeshire’s largest hotels when it opens in April, with a restaurant featuring floor-to-ceiling windows looking over the waterfront.

Mr Andrews worked in several Tenby-based hotels before becoming a multi-site manager for Premier Inn in Birmingham, Bristol and Cardiff.

He said:

“I’ve always kept my family base in Pembrokeshire, but I am really excited to be coming back home to work and to be opening this fantastic new hotel. I’ve caught up with a lot of old friends already as we make all the preparations to open, and it’s been great to see the positive local reaction and the interest in seeing the hotel take shape.

“We’ve had an amazing response from people wanting to work with us, meaning almost all of the positions we need for opening have been filled. We can’t wait to welcome the first guests and I’m excited about what the hotel will bring to this area, for the community and for business.”

Meanwhile, Simon Crockford has spent the last 15 years with the Celtic Collection, cooking for famous faces including Barack Obama and Tiger Woods.

He is also from Tenby, where he started his career before moving to five-star hotels in Cardiff and Newport, and was named Wales National Chef of the Year in 2017.

Mr Crockford said: “To be given this opportunity to open a hotel restaurant 15 minutes from where I grew up, is an absolute dream come true. I think they may have taken the hint from all the Pembrokeshire produce I have always tried to get on the menus over the years!

“I’ve always championed the great food to be found in Pembrokeshire – from both the land and the sea.”

Approximately 40 permanent jobs have been created in the hotel’s operations, with many more supported in the supply chain and additional seasonal roles available.