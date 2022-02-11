THE Met Office has warned of flooding as they issue a weather warning for Pembrokeshire over the weekend.
There is a yellow weather warning for rain on Sunday, February 13.
The areas currently particulary effected are central areas of the county.
Yellow warning of rain affecting Wales https://t.co/fh37Cij0M5 pic.twitter.com/kl7vQNFVOi— Met Office warnings - Wales (@metofficeWales) February 11, 2022
The Met Office has warned that train and bus services could be effected and that there could be flooding of homes and businesses.
The warning is in place from midnight Sunday 'til six in the evening.
The warning comes after January was the driest in Wales since 2006.
January was the driest in #Wales since 2006 with— Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) February 1, 2022
69mm of rain, 45% of the monthly average (155mm)
It was a little milder than normal with a mean temperature of 4.9C
England enjoyed its sunniest January since records began in 1919!
In Wales January was the sunniest since 2011. pic.twitter.com/Vy8Nbt1cL5
Weatherman Derek Brockway described how Wales hit under 50 per cent of its average rainfall for the first month of this year.
