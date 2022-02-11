A LOCAL councillor has welcomed the launch of a long-awaited scheme to introduce a pavement linking Cardigan and St Dogmaels to prevent pedestrians running the gauntlet of passing traffic.

The St Dogmaels Road footway scheme also includes potential design options for a new 20mph zone with traffic calming to improve road safety.

The Active Travel plans have garnered huge support from local residents and pedestrians who use this stretch of road at Brecon Terrace on a regular basis.

Cllr Catrin Miles said a lack of pavement on Brecon Terrace and Spring Gardens gave pedestrians little choice but to walk on the road.

“There have been several reports of near-misses with vehicles glancing pedestrians,” said Cllr Miles.

“The idea is to have a proper width of pavement and, eventually, traffic-calming measures on a reduced-speed stretch of road.

“This is a positive forward step for a proposal that’s long overdue and has the potential to make a huge difference to the safety and well-being of residents and pedestrians in this part of town.”

Cllr Miles was reacting to the news that preliminary ground investigation surveys on the left-hand side of Brecon Terrace approaching Cardigan town were about to get underway.

Works taking place on February 17/18 will require traffic-lights to allow flow of traffic between Cardigan and St Dogmaels.

Ceredigion County Council submitted an application to the Welsh Government for grant-funding to undertake this proposed footway scheme and were awarded Active Travel funding in the 2021/22 financial year.

This has allowed preliminary work to commence and this next stage will enable the contractors, Tregaron Trading Services to carry out ground investigation and vegetation clearance.

They can then assess the level/state of the underlying rock, leading to a more detailed plan of action.

Cllr Miles said that further stages of the project would be dependent on additional funding, land negotiations and continued support from the local community.

“I’ll be leafleting local residents to advise them of these works commencing next week so that disruption to their daily lives can be kept to a minimum,” she added.