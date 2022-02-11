A team from Ysgol Dyffryn Taf, Whitland has triumphed in a national cyber-security contest.
The 2022 CyberFirst Girls competition was hosted by the University of South Wales and run by GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre.
The Year 8 Dyffryn Taf team came top out of 11 Welsh schools to be named the country’s cyber-security champions.
A Dyffryn Taf spokesperson said:
“We are extremely proud of our team of three girls: Lucy Narbett, Taisia Pancu and Libby Neilson.
“It is the first year we have entered the competition and the girls have thoroughly enjoyed the process which has given them a chance to develop their skills and inspired them to continue their interest in the field of computer science and cyber security.
“The team was put together and guided by computer science teacher Miss Lucy Anthony and team mentor Eleanor Dew who is a year 13 student and a cyber security enthusiast.”
The competition was held at USW’s Newport Campus, the home to National Cyber Security Academy last Saturday, February 5.
The other challengers were teams representing Abertillery Learning Community; Archbishop McGrath Catholic High School, Bridgend; Bishop Hedley High School, Penydarren; Chepstow School; Mold Alun; St Joseph’s RC High School, Newport; Whitchurch High School, Cardiff; Ysgol Bryn Elian, Old Colwyn; Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff; and Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd, Bridgend.
During the final, the pupils worked in teams to tackle cyber-related puzzles covering topics from networking and AI to cryptography and logic in a bid to score the most points and be named CyberFirst champions.
Chris Ensor, NCSC deputy director for Cyber Growth, said: “Congratulations to all the girls who took part in this year’s final of the CyberFirst Girls Competition in Wales – and a special well done to Dyffryn Taf for their success on the day.
“The UK’s growing cyber security industry needs more female representation, so it’s great to see thousands of girls nationwide taking part in the contest, many for the first time."
