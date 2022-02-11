A ‘KINDNESS Club’ has been formed and small acts of kindness are being seen around a Pembrokeshire community.

Pupils from Class 1 in Broad Haven School have worked in collaboration with the Playgroup children to establish ‘The Kindness Club’.

The club started in September 2021 after the children initiated the idea.

In the latest act of kindness, and with Valentines Day on its way, the children have made Valentine’s Day cards for the residents of a local nursing home to spread love in the wider community.

The club was inspired as a reaction to the tough times during the Covid pandemic.

One thing that stood out to the group during Covid was how much kindness there had been to others and how spreading positivity had made a difference to so many people.

The children were keen to reach out to their local community with their own acts of kindness, and so the ‘Kindness Club’ was created.

Recently, they made Christingles for the chapel to use at the community candlelit service and with each candle was a message of positivity attached.

They also carried out a litter pick, delivered flowers to locals, planted daffodils in the school garden and left thank you messages for the refuse collectors.

When asked what the Kindness Club was, a pupil said: "The Kindness Club do things to make people smile".

Erin Watkins, The Broad Haven Playgroup leader, said not only is the Kindness Club about acts of kindness, it is also about learning.

“The children have loved helping and being kind to others," said Erin.

"They have been inspired to be curious about their locality and have formed many positive relationships.

"We have had a lot of feedback from members of the community who are impressed by the children’s ideas and thoughtfulness.”

The Kindness Club already has plans for its next acts of kindness. The members wish to help the environment, looking after the beautiful coastline and woodland that they use and explore, by creating sustainable bug hotels to leave in the woodland areas.