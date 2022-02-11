A LETTER received from Hazel Price of Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn:
I learned only yesterday of the untimely death of Paul Welch, skipper of the Keewaydin (a popular former St Dogmaels resident who died following a tragic incident in Cornwall last March).
In 2003, on a hot August Bank Holiday in Brixham, Paul hosted our wedding on the Keewaydin. Live music, cold beer, games and good food, it was declared by everyone the best wedding party ever.
The next day we sailed of to the Scillies for our honeymoon, probably not the most luxurious honeymoon suite but the bunks were comfortable and we had big hot dinners.
Paul could be taciturn and not always easy to be with, but he was a good man and great skipper. In the stormiest seas we always felt safe under his command.
He loved his boat and I'm heartbroken by the manner of his passing. I always imagined him sailing off into the sunset in his beloved Lowestoft Trawler, eye on the distant horizon, sails billowing.
I would welcome any news of the Keeywaydin.
Hazel Price, Adpar
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.