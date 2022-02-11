If you're a football fan then you're in luck as there's a chance to bag some free tickets to a FIFA World Cup Play-Off Semi-Final when Wales play Austria at Cardiff City Stadium.
FIFA is offering tickets to all NHS and emergency staff that hold a Blue Light Card.
If you want to be in the chance of some free tickets, Blue Light workers can enter to get free tickets for the match via the Blue Light Tickets website where you can enter a ballot.
The match is on Thursday, March 24 at 7.45pm and if you win tickets you will collect them from the stadium's box office.
The Red Wall Calling 🏴#TogetherStronger | #TheRedWall— FA WALES (@FAWales) January 19, 2022
How to apply for a Blue Light Card?
Membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy and can be done by registering online via their website.
If you are a member of the NHS, emergency services or a social care worker you can apply.
The card costs £4.99 and is valid for two years.
