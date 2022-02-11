HYWEL Dda Health Charities has announced its 'Zip Line Challenge 2022', taking on one of the world’s fastest seated zip lines.
Thirty brave fundraisers will participate in the challenge, set to take place on April 9.
Partnering with Zip World, Hywel Dda Health Charities has secured spaces for fundraisers to take flight on the seated zip line, Phoenix.
Phoenix is at Zip World Tower at the former Tower Colliery site in Aberdare, on the edge of the Brecon Beacons.
Containing two incredible zip lines, Phoenix is a record-breaker, being the fastest seated zip line in the world, and Zip World’s steepest.
Individuals travel at speeds up to 70mph, with four lines situated side by side so family and friends can race together.
Participants will enter with a discounted £20 registration fee and are then required to raise a minimum of £100 for the charity through a JustGiving or Enthuse page.
Fundraising Officer Katie Hancock said: “We’re really excited about our Zip Line Challenge.
"If you are interested in creating a truly memorable experience while fundraising for your NHS charity, why not give it a go?”
The minimum age requirement is seven years old, and under-18s must have a participating adult with them. There must be one participating adult for every three participating children.
