There have been 292 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.

PHW figures for today (Friday, February 11), state there were 149 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 83 in Pembrokeshire and 76 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 77,544 – 43,257 in Carmarthenshire, 23,208 in Pembrokeshire and 11,079 in Ceredigion.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on February 6 there were 25,497 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 2,651 were positive.

There was one new Covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 689 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 1,899 new cases of coronavirus and 18 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 798,821 cases and 6,912 deaths.

There have been 14,182 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,515, 537 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,374,949 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,859,032 people and 54,313 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.