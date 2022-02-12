It is two weeks until famed Welsh singer Aled Jones is coming to Pembrokeshire, where he will perform at St David’s Cathedral.
The singer, who was recently unmasked as ‘Traffic Cone’ on ITV’s The Masked Singer, will be at the cathedral on Friday, February 25, singing songs from his album ‘Blessed’ along with some of his classics.
The performance is part of his first tour since the Covid-19 pandemic, which will see him going to cathedrals across the UK.
Aled said about his tour: “St David’s is one of the most beautiful cathedrals I’ll be visiting on the tour. It’s been quite a few years since I’ve performed live there, so I’m really looking forward to going back.”
To read more about his upcoming performance, and to book tickets, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19872567.aled-jones-looks-forward-visiting-pembrokeshire-new-live-tour/
