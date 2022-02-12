A PLANNING application for a new Greggs store in Milford Haven was on the agenda at a recent town council meeting.
The plans, from Milford Haven Port Authority, were discussed at the Planning, Policy and Community Committee meeting, held on Thursday, February 10 and chaired by councillor Rhys Williams.
The application requested removing four car park spaces at Havens Head Retail Park in Milford West, in order to create a seating area for the proposed Greggs store.
Spaces removed from the car park would be at Unit B2, while the Greggs store would be at Unit B, by the current Poundland store.
However, several town councillors expressed concern over certain aspects, including:
- The crowding of the car park, particularly with fewer spaces and an extra food chain store present at the retail park
- The current Greggs store on Charles Street
Greggs has not expressed whether the proposed store at the retail park will be an extra site or if the Charles Street store will be moving.
Councillors showed concern that should the Charles Street store move to the retail park, there would be less attracting visitors to the area, with councillors wanting Charles Street to become an attraction to the town’s visitors.
