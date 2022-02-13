Could you give an unclaimed stray dog a home? Or could you love a duck (or seven) this Valentine’s Day. Here are just some of the animals waiting to be adopted at Greenacres Animal Rescue Centre, Pembrokeshire.

Greenacres currently has a group of seven mixed breed ducks looking for a new home. They are all very friendly and get on well together. Due to the avian influenza restrictions all homes offered would have to have the ability to contain them away from wild birds until the restrictions are lifted.

Gem is a ten-year-old very sweet domestic shorthair who is looking for a new home. She came into Greenacres as part of a larger rescue with multiple animals and has lived previously with cats and dogs.

Gem is very nice girl who deserves a chance. She is fully vet checked, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Rico is a very sweet and intelligent one-year-old Border Collie. Described as "a cracking chap," who would be wonderful for obedience or agility given some time and training.

He is extremely bright and will need a home where training is important. Rico mixes well with other dogs. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Layla was found as a stray and never claimed by an owner. She is a sweet and very kind-natured French Bulldog of five years old. Although her history is not known, Greenacres thinks that she was probably a commercial breeding dog.

Layla will make a wonderful pet. She is very friendly with people and other dogs and has shown no interest in dog-savvy cats.

She is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

To adopt a pet from Greenacres, visit www.greenacresrescue.org.uk and fill out an application form.