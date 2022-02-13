In his latest nostalgia column for the Western Telegraph, JEFF DUNN discusses more old times and fond memories:

This week I've slung together memories of a few "events"...all different and unconnected..except for the fact that they involve my home town, Milford Haven.

Starting with this photo from my old Pill neighbour, Brian Oughton. I've had it for quite a while just waiting for the right time to use it.

It's dated 7/7/1977, and was taken during that year's Festival Week.

The beauties on show were Jane Setterfield, who was crowned the Milford Festival

Week Queen, along with her attendants Maria Zugasti, Meryl Roberts, Maxine Rayner and Christine Thomas.

Also in the picture are BBC personality Vince Saville, Mr Brian Oughton. President of Milford's Chamber of Trade, Mrs Oughton, and the town's Mayor and

Mayoress..Mr & Mrs Ken Williams.

I'm grateful to Brian for reminding us of those happy days.

Our second snap is courtesy of Hakin's John Morgan, and shows the Official opening of the Rath Water Gardens in September 1990, by the Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher.





The event attracted a huge crowd, including choirs, to view the opening ceremony of what, at the time, was proclaimed to be "a wonderful new Rath feature." But, in truth, the project wasn't one that was universally popular with Milford folk, many of whom would have preferred to see the money spent on renovating and modernising the iconic open air pool when it had been closed in 1987.

Even now, there are still many, including me, who remember the halcyon days of the Rath pool with great affection, and two prominent Milfordians, Michael Allen and Brian Phillips, are currently striving hard to bring a new lido back to our town, so that today's younger generation might one day reap the joys and health benefits of cold water swimming in a safe environment, and let them make treasured memories of their own.

Such an attraction would surely be included in Milford's new hotel brochure... and I wish Michael and Brian every success in their worthy endeavours.

The oldest photo on display this week goes back 115 years to 1907.

In the days of the early 20th century, before the arrival of the supermarkets, Charles Street was a thriving shopping centre in Milford, and along with the numerous shops and stores was an impressive red brick building called "The Bethel" ..This was the Mission and Welfare Centre of the British and Foreign

Sailors Society. It opened in 1908, and our picture, from 12 months earlier, shows the laying of the foundation stone, with Mrs. David Lloyd-George doing the honours.

The final photo this week comes from early 1996...the year when disaster struck the Milford Waterways after the oil tanker, the Sea Empress, ran aground.

Spewing out 72,000 tons of crude oil it caused so much pollution around Pembrokeshire's rightly heralded, and oft Awarded, beautiful coastline.

It also devastated so many of the wonderful bird and sea life creatures, and the photo shows a Hakin Point blackened by the horrific thick, crude oil.

John Morgan has also asked this question.."Does anybody know why Spikes Lane in Hakin is so called ?" If so...please get in touch.

Now, for a change, I've decided to include a TRM teaser this week...just to make sure your little grey cells aren't lying about doing nothing.

If 9 = 4 ; 21 = 9 ; 24 = 10 ; 8 = 5 ; 7 = 5 ; 99 = 10 and 100 = 7...what does 16 = ?

That's just about it for this session except to leave you with another piece of someone else's wisdom.

This one is accredited to Clare Boothe Luce: "One consolation of ageing, is realizing that while you have been growing old, your friends haven't been standing still in the matter either."

Please take care and stay safe.