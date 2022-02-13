HAVERFORDWEST charity Inner Wheel has recently presented a number of cheques to charities.

The charity donated to Siblings Group and The Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

In total the amount donated was £900.

A representative said: "At our February meeting we were able to present a cheque to two charities.

"One of our charities for this year is The Siblings Group and late last year one of the co-ordinators Lee Hind gave a talk on how the children are helped.

"The Inner Wheel Club held a charity lunch and silent auction on Remembrance Sunday at the Wolfscastle Country Hotel to raise funds.

"Inner Wheel president Angela Evans presented a cheque for £500 to Lee.

"This will be put towards the children and young people sailing in the Easter school holidays on one of The Tall Ships, The Johannah Lucretia, with part sponsorship from The Island Trust.

"Following the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Inner Wheel decided to donate £400 to The Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

"One of the coordinators, Dave Summerfield gave a really informative talk on how the scheme works and how it benefits children and young people to gain confidence and respect for themselves and others."