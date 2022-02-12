STAFF at the Port of Milford Haven have chosen animal rescue charity Greenacres Rescue to be their official Port Charity for the next three years.

Employees were asked to vote for a Pembrokeshire-based charity to receive financial and in-kind support; this time it was Greenacres Rescue, a small non-profit animal rescue centre in the heart of the Pembrokeshire countryside, which came out on top.

Greenacres was founded in 2008 when the need for a dedicated rescue centre was recognised.

As well as rehoming dogs, cats and many other types of animals, Greenacres has four charity shops in Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Narberth.

Georgina Pearson, manager at Greenacres Rescue, said the Port's support is vital to the rescue centre.

“We are delighted and very grateful to all at the Port of Milford Haven for choosing us to be their Port Charity," said Mr Pearson.

"Local support like this is invaluable and will be a great help to us over the next three years. We are looking forward to working with them.”

Lauren Williams, community engagement assistant at the Port, will be collaborating closely with the charity.

She said staff at the Port are keen to help Greenacres.

“We’re very much looking forward to supporting Greenacres Rescue," said Lauren.

"We hope that extending our support from one to three years will enable us to build a strong relationship helping them to prosper long into the future.

"We’re really pleased that we’ll be able to help out through fundraising initiatives, volunteering and profile raising.

"Our staff always come up with imaginative ideas so I’m sure we’ll be getting stuck in with all sorts of activities.”

Last year, Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity, a Pembrokeshire-based charity supporting young people and their families through bereavement, received omore than £8,000 from the Port as a result of donations and a range of fundraising initiatives including a Tour de France challenge and staff raffles.