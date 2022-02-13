A CAREERS Wales event is coming to Fishguard and Haverfordwest with pop-up events.
Working Wales staff will be at the following locations on their respective dates from 9am to 4.30pm to help passers-by with their employment-related queries and offer support and guidance:
The team will be at:
- Haverfordwest: Riverside Shopping Centre, Wednesday, March 30.
- Fishguard: Townhall Market, Thursday, March 31.
Wendy Williams, operational development manager for Pembrokeshire at Working Wales, said: “Our team is eager to be back supporting people within their communities through these pop-up events, which covid has prevented.
“Many people may keep meaning to make an appointment but haven’t taken the first step yet. Our pop-up events mean that our experts are visible, accessible and available to people in their daily surroundings, making it easier for people to get started.”
The event is free to attend, and booking is not required.
Ms Williams added: “Our staff are fully trained and can answer queries there and then or can make an appointment for you at your local centre at a time most suited to you.
“Just go and say hello and they’ll do the rest.”
Find out where else in Wales the events are taking place at https://workingwales.gov.wales/events/pop-up-events.
