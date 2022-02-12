TIME is running out to have your say on aims to improve all aspects of well-being in Pembrokeshire.
Public feedback is wanted on the Draft Well-being Assessment for the county.
The Well-being Assessment looks at the key issues for people and communities in Pembrokeshire, across all aspects of well-being.
Members of the public are invited to read the draft document and provide feedback.
The draft document and brief response form is be available at:
https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/assessment-of-local-well-being-2021.
The deadline is Monday, February 21.
