TIME is running out to have your say on aims to improve all aspects of well-being in Pembrokeshire.

Public feedback is wanted on the Draft Well-being Assessment for the county.

The Well-being Assessment looks at the key issues for people and communities in Pembrokeshire, across all aspects of well-being.

Members of the public are invited to read the draft document and provide feedback.

The draft document and brief response form is be available at:

https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/assessment-of-local-well-being-2021.

The deadline is Monday, February 21.