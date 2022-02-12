Neyland Town Council has announced that after two years away, the town’s carnival will be returning this summer.
Neyland Carnival was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is intended that the carnival will be back this July with the relaxation of restrictions.
A first meeting of the carnival committee is being held at the Viewing Gallery at Neyland Community Hub at 7.30pm on the evening of Friday, February 25, to discuss initial arrangements.
Mayor of Neyland, Cllr Simon Hancock said:
“Nowhere does a carnival like Neyland.
“There is such expectation of this year’s, event and the effort and artistry of the entries is usually of an astonishingly high standard.
“I would invite anyone to attend who would like to be actively involved and assist the committee chair, Malcolm Hawkins, and his committee.
“Mr Hawkins and the RAOB have worked so hard over the years to make the carnival a reality, and they cannot be credited enough.
“This year is especially auspicious since it is the 100th anniversary of the annual Neyland Carnival, first organised by the British Legion in 1922.
“There have been gaps over the years of course, but the event is now an established tradition and we want to make this year’s spectacle the best ever.”
