Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity has been named as Vincent Davies’ official charity of the year for 2022, as voted by the store’s staff.
Across the last two years, Vincent Davies raised £10,000 for their previous partnership, Alzheimer’s Society UK, from activities including bake sales and collection boxes.
Ceri Crichton, charity development lead at Sandy Bear, said: “We are very thankful to the Vincent Davies team for voting us their charity partner. Our partnership will help more vulnerable bereaved toddlers, children, and teenagers, access much needed professional support to help them towards a more positive future, following the death of an important person in their lives.
“Children are sometimes the ‘forgotten mourners,’ and we have witnessed first-hand the harmful effects of unchecked bereavement, coupled with the coronavirus pandemic, on children, young people and families in our county.”
Sarah John, joint managing director at Vincent Davies said: “We are delighted to be supporting such a valuable and local charity here in Pembrokeshire. Our aim is to work closely with Sandy Bear to raise as much money as possible to help support bereaved children in our community.
“We’re looking forward to lots of exciting fundraising events that will involve the team at Vincent Davies and our customers, who are always keen to support of charity of the year.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.