Dyfed-Powys Police is participating in the National Police Chief’s Council National Using a Mobile Phone Whilst Driving Operation, starting this week.
Officers from the four Welsh police forces are educating road users on the risks of using a mobile phone while driving.
Research has shown that people using mobile phones while driving are four times more likely to be involved in a collision, with reaction times twice as slow as drink driving.
Police are asking drivers to make safety their priority, and resist the temptation to look at their mobile for calls, texts, music playlists, social media or other distracting apps.
Superintendent Clark Jones-John said: “Driving and using a mobile phone do not mix. It is dangerous and could end in disaster.
"While driving our focus should only be on the road and our driving environment. By putting our mobile phones aside for the duration of a journey we will be playing our part in keeping our roads safe.”
