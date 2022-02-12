For those who managed to stick with their New Year's fitness resolutions, there's no better way to thank yourself than upgrading your headphones.

High quality bass for iconic dance tunes and new tech gear can really boost your workouts.

There's various types of sports headphones to suit each fitness fanatic - from wireless bud style and ear-hook options to wire headphones which fit around the back of your neck.

Even better, you don't have to break the bank with good quality sports headphones starting around £49.

Photos via Pixabay/Canva. Here are some of the best sports headphones to up your workout game.

Sports headphones and earbuds under £50

SKULLCANDY Push Active Wireless Bluetooth Sports Earbuds - True Black & Orange - £49.99

Currys PC World is selling these fantastic bluetooth sports ear-hook headphones with passive noise-isolating tech.

Features include up to 10 hours of battery life (44 hours within the case), water and sweat resistant materials and customisable button functions.

These SKULLCANDY headphones are compatible iOS and Android phones.

Philips TAA4205BK In-Ear Headphones in black - £49

AO is selling these black in-ear bluetooth headphones from Philips - offering six hours of battery life, a built-in monitor for your heart rate, water resistant features and a built-in microphone for making and receiving calls.

"They’re specially designed to keep up with active lifestyles," AO's website says.

Sports headphones and earbuds under £100

Adidas RPD-01 headphones in grey, night grey and green tint - £69.99

The Adidas RPD-01 headphones come with four different sizes of tips and wings as well as a supportive silicone band which fits around your neck.

Features include three button remote controls, 12 hours of playtime, a customisable action button and a sweat-proof and water-resistant design.

Adidas FWD-01 sport in-ear headphones in grey and night grey - £89.99

The Adidas FWD-01 headphones offer wireless listening with a design optimised for workouts.

Ideal for runners, features include passive transparency so you can hear your surroundings and a lightweight design with various controls.

These Adidas headphones are also sweat-proof and water-resistant.

Philips audio in-ear sports headphones ST702BK/00 - £99.99

There's a lot of good reviews for Philips' black wireless bluetooth headphones - expect 18 hours’ battery life, a UV cleaning charging case and a waterproof and sweat-resistant design.

You get three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers for a perfectly secure fit.

Sports headphones and earbuds under £150

Philips TAA6606BK In-Ear Headphones in black - £110

Save £19 with these price-matched Philips in-ear black headphones via AO.

With five star reviews from happy customers, features include 9 hours of battery life, a built-in microphone for calls, a dust and sweat-resistant design and bone conduction which keeps you aware of your environment.

One review via the AO website said: "A really nice additional feature are the back lights that provide extra visibility in the dark."

JABRA Elite Active 4 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Sports Earbuds in mint - £118.99

These price-matched wireless bluetooth earbuds from JABRA have adjustable active noise cancelling and battery life up to 7 hours (28 hours with case).

The design is water and sweat-resistant while you can enjoy hands-free control - from skipping tracks and turning up the volume to asking for directions.

A quick 10 minute long charge will give you an extra hour of listening, the Currys PC World website states.

Sports headphones and earbuds under £200

Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC True Wireless headphones - £169.95

Get in the zone with these Adidas wireless earbuds - featuring active noise cancelling tech, immersive sound, a sleek design and comfortable fit for all-day wear and tough workouts.

You get 4.5 hours of playtime in the buds, 15.5 hours of on-the-go charging and eco-charging options for planet-saving gym bunnies.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Ear-hook in-ear headphones in ivory white - £199

These totally wireless high-performance earphones from Beats give you up to 9 hours of listening time and more than 24 hours playtime with the charging case.

These have adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability as well as a sweat and water-resistant design.

You can use volume and track controls on each earbud as well as enjoy voice capability and auto play/pause tech. These are available via the AO website.