House prices in Pembrokeshire are now at a new peak average, after a rise of 20 per cent over the last year to £262,447.
The figures show that the county had a price growth of 10.7 per cent in quarter four of 2021 when compared with quarter three.
Across west Wales, both Ceredigion (£251,208) and Carmarthenshire (£201,897) reported double digit increases in house prices annually, by 11.6 per cent and 10.8 per cent respectively.
The average house price in Wales is at a new peak of £226,577 in quarter four of 2021, which is eight per cent higher than the same time the previous year.
In the final quarter of the year, 17 local authorities in Wales reported quarterly rises, up from 13 in quarter three, the strongest showing since earlier in 2021. Every local authority recorded a rise in prices when compared annually.
For more information, visit www.principality.co.uk/mortgages/house-price-index
