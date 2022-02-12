Will Rowlands says there are no “panic stations” in the Wales camp ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland.

Wales are on the ropes following a pummelling by Ireland last weekend, and a first loss to Scotland in Cardiff for 20 years would deliver their title hopes a knockout blow.

It has been a week of honesty and hard work at Wales’ training base following a dismal Dublin experience that saw Ireland post an emphatic 29-7 success.

“The environment here – and I think it is the case in most professional sports – is always pretty honest and pretty calm,” Wales lock Rowlands said.

“The wasn’t what we wanted on the weekend, but it is by no means panic stations.

“It was away in Ireland against a good Irish side with a good attack. There is plenty of stuff we obviously want to work on, will improve on and we will be better on the weekend.”

Ireland dominated the physical battle to an alarming degree from a Welsh perspective, and improving physicality has been a target area for head coach Wayne Pivac and his coaching team.

Rowlands added: “It is always a focus for me to try and improve on, and to try and bring a bit of that (physicality) to the team.

“I do take it personally when we have come second-best in that area, and I did a bit on the weekend.

“I don’t want to say on the back of last weekend’s result that the guys are fired up to perform well on Saturday, because it is a Six Nations game at home at the Principality Stadium in front of 75,000 of our fans.

“Everyone is fired up for those occasions all the time, but it definitely does add an edge.

This is going to be some game… 🤩Here is the Scotland team ahead of their game against Wales this weekend! 📋 #GuinnessSixNations #WALvSCO pic.twitter.com/KNT7GlqAMm — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 10, 2022

“We were disappointed, and as a result this weekend there is a bit more focus on trying to basically deliver a performance we know we are capable of.”

Wales have reeled off 10 successive wins in Cardiff against Scotland – eight Six Nations Tests, a World Cup warm-up game and an autumn international – since Scotland triumphed 27-22 in 2002.

But the visitors start as favourites on Saturday following their stirring Calcutta Cup victory over England six days ago.

“You have got to take every game as it comes, and Scotland are a different team to last year, 10 years ago or whatever,” Rowlands said.

The Calcutta Cup remains in Edinburgh for another year 🏆#AsOne pic.twitter.com/ymNwQembmg — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 7, 2022

“We are aware that they had a good win against England. They will be confident and they have got threats.

“But we are confident that when we deliver a performance that we want, then we can beat any team, particularly at home with 75,000 Welsh fans cheering us on.

“I am aware that record (against Scotland) exists, but it is not a factor for me or the team. Let’s just turn up and beat this good Scottish side.”