DYFED-Powys Police has confirmed that a man is being held in custody under The Explosive Substances Act.
The warrant was issued on Thursday, February 10.
The incident took place at an address in the Llanelli area.
A specialist search was conducted over Thursday and Friday, with the assistance of the ambulance and fire services, due to the possible presence of chemicals at a property.
Specialist officers and equipment was used to ensure that there was no risk to neighbouring properties, or members of the public at the time of the warrant or following its completion.
Police emphasise there is no risk to properties or the public.
The man remains in police custody and enquiries are ongoing.
